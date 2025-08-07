Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit rises 361.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4080.43% to Rs 19.23 croreNet profit of Oswal Agro Mills rose 361.90% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4080.43% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.230.46 4080 OPM %76.65-215.22 -PBDT19.032.40 693 PBT18.972.31 721 NP17.463.78 362
