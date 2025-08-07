KSB consolidated net profit rises 3.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 666.70 croreNet profit of KSB rose 3.38% to Rs 70.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 666.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 646.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales666.70646.00 3 OPM %13.7114.02 -PBDT106.20103.20 3 PBT92.2089.90 3 NP70.4068.10 3
