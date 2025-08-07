Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KSB consolidated net profit rises 3.38% in the June 2025 quarter

KSB consolidated net profit rises 3.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 666.70 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 3.38% to Rs 70.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 666.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 646.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales666.70646.00 3 OPM %13.7114.02 -PBDT106.20103.20 3 PBT92.2089.90 3 NP70.4068.10 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 50.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 50.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 58.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 58.69% in the June 2025 quarter

DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 466.42% in the June 2025 quarter

DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 466.42% in the June 2025 quarter

TransIndia Real Estate standalone net profit declines 52.10% in the June 2025 quarter

TransIndia Real Estate standalone net profit declines 52.10% in the June 2025 quarter

C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit rises 35.17% in the June 2025 quarter

C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit rises 35.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon