Australian markets closed higher for a third consecutive session after National Bank of Australia delivered robust first-quarter results, supported by solid performance in both business and home lending.

Shares of the country's third-largest lender surged 4 percent to a record high while the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.54 percent to 9,007. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.61 percent higher at 9,238.70.

Technology stocks also rallied while falling bullion prices on easing geopolitical tensions weighed on gold stocks.

BlueScope Steel added 2.6 percent after SGH Ltd and U.S.-based Steel Dynamics sweetened their A$15 billion takeover bid for the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News