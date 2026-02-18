Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets climb on strong trade data

Japanese markets climb on strong trade data

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Asian stocks rose in thin holiday trade on Wednesday as Iran-U.S. nuclear talks showed progress, Japan clocked a smaller-than-expected trade deficit in January, and Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Anna Breman reinforced the central bank's "accommodative for some time" stance after holding interest rates at the lowest level in 3-1/2 years.

Regional trading volumes were light, with markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The U.S. dollar was broadly higher in Asian trade ahead of the release of key U.S. economic data as well as the minutes from the Fed's January policy meeting.

 

Gold rose over 1 percent to trade above $4,900 an ounce, after having fallen more than 2 percent to hit a one-week low in the previous session.

Oil edged up slightly after falling about 2 percent to a two-week low in the previous session on signs of easing geopolitical tensions.

Japanese markets advanced after separate set of data showed Japan's exports surged in January and business confidence improved in February, offering cautious relief for policymakers seeking to stabilize a stuttering economy.

Also Read

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE SCORE, T20 WC 2026: Pakistan on top with quick wickets

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Flexicap, hybrid fund surge expands the size of India's ₹1-trillion MF clubpremium

Tech Wrap Feb 18

Tech Wrap Feb 18: Google I/O 2026, Apple AI devices, Claude Sonnet 4.6

screen time and children

Screens at the table may be changing how children eat, say doctors

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

'India on extraordinary AI trajectory': Pichai outlines Google's big bets

In trade-related news, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the first $36 billion tranche of Japan's $550 billion U.S. investment pledge tied to a tariff deal.

In a statement late Tuesday, U.S. commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, said Japan would invest $36 billion in three projects: a natural gas plant in Ohio, a crude oil export facility along the U.S. Gulf Coast and a synthetic diamond manufacturing site in Georgia.

The Nikkei average climbed 1.02 percent to 57,143.84 while the broader Topix index closed up 1.21 percent at 3,807.25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Inflow of foreign funds and positive domestic equity markets drives INR higher

Inflow of foreign funds and positive domestic equity markets drives INR higher

BSE SME IPO of Yashhtej Industries (India) subscribed 20%

BSE SME IPO of Yashhtej Industries (India) subscribed 20%

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Railtel Corporation at 'AA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Railtel Corporation at 'AA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Benchmarks extend gains for third day; Nifty settles above 25,800

Benchmarks extend gains for third day; Nifty settles above 25,800

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.33%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.33%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance