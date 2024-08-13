Nifty settles below 24,150 level; Sensex ends below 79,000; HDFC Bank tumbles 3.33%

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 692.89 points or 0.87% to 78,956.03. The Nifty 50 index slipped 208 points or 0.85% to 24,139. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.98% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.16%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The domestic equity indices traded with substantial losses on Tuesday as banking sector dragged the market at day's low. The Nifty ended below the 24,150 mark after hitting the days high of 24,359.95 in early trade. Banking shares, Oil & Gas and metal shares declined while consumer durables and IT shares advanced.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,269 shares rose and 2,674 shares fell. A total of 83 shares were unchanged.

Economy

Indias CPI inflation in July 2024 stood at 3.54%, which is the lowest since August 2019, according to official data released on Monday, August 12. In the previous month of June 2024, Indias retail inflation had stood at 5.08%.

Meanwhile, Indias IIP recorded a growth of 4.2% in June 2024. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 4% in June 2023.

IPO Update :

The initial public offer (IPO) of Saraswati Saree Depot received 14,2,65,270 bids for shares as against 100,00,800 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:36 IST on Tuesday (13 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 14.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2024 and it will close on 14 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 152 to 160 per share.

IPO Listing :

Shares of Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) were ended at Rs 673.45 at 15:39 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 44.83% as compared with the issue price of Rs 465.

The scrip was listed at Rs 625, exhibiting a premium of 34.41% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 707.05 and a low of 625. On the BSE, over 13.72 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The issue opened for bidding on 6 August 2024 and it closed on 8 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 440 to 465 per share. It was subscribed 2.31 times.

Shares of Unicommerce eSolutions were ended at Rs 210.05 at 15:39 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 94.49% as compared with the issue price of Rs 108.

The scrip was listed at Rs 230, exhibiting a significant premium of 112.96% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 256.15 and a low of 215. On the BSE, over 38.44 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The issue opened for bidding on 6 August 2024 and it closed on 8 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 102 to 108 per share. The issue was subscribed 168.39 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Financial Services index declined 1.87% to 22,596.80. The index increased 2.23% in the past four trading sessions.

HDFC Bank Ltd (down 3.33%), Power Finance Corporation Ltd (down 2.77%), Shriram Finance Ltd (down 2.77%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.46%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 2.25%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 2.14%), State Bank of India (down 1.91%), Muthoot Finance Ltd (down 1.9%), REC Ltd (down 1.75%) and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 1.32%) declined.

HDFC Bank fell 3.33% after MSCI's decision to increase the bank's weightage in two stages disappoints investors.

The downturn was triggered by investor dissatisfaction over the MSCI Global Standard Index's decision to increase the bank's weightage in two phases rather than a single step, along with a lower-than-anticipated weight change.

MSCI has outlined a two-stage process for enhancing HDFC Bank's foreign inclusion factor (FIF), a metric representing the proportion of shares accessible to international investors. The first phase, elevating the FIF from 0.37 to 0.56, is scheduled for September 2, coinciding with the current rebalancing. The second phase, aiming for a FIF of 1, is slated for November, contingent on HDFC Bank maintaining a foreign portfolio investment (FPI) headroom exceeding 20%.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Vodafone Idea slipped 3.31% after the telecom service providers consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 7,840 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations decline marginally to Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 10,655.5 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Inox Wind zoomed 3.50% after the company announced that it has bagged an order for 51 MW from Everrenew Energy, a leading player servicing commercial & industrial (C&I) customers. This is an equipment supply order for IWLs latest 3 MW wind turbine generators (WTGs).

Hindustan Copper gained 3.11% after its consolidated net profit surged 139.85% to Rs 113.40 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.28 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 33.07% YoY to Rs 493.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Doms Industries tumbled 6.04%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 51.84 crore in Q1 FY25, marking a growth of 49.78% as against Rs 34.61 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 17.29% to Rs 445.01 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 379.40 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Senco Gold surged 4.58% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 85.29% to Rs 51.27 crore on 7.54% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1403.89 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) declined 1.76%. The companys net profit grew by 1.65% to Rs 1,576.83 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,551.28 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Total revenue from operations rose by 1.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,765.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Global market:

European market declined while Asian stocks ended on Tuesday, buoyed by strong performance in Japan amid a steady yen. Investors are keenly watching for the release of U.S. inflation data, which will offer clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move.

Wall Street closed with a mixed performance on Monday as traders prepared for a week packed with crucial economic indicators. The benchmark S&P 500 hugged the flat line while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose about 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped roughly 0.4%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News