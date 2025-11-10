Autoline Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.84% to Rs 173.31 croreNet profit of Autoline Industries declined 43.50% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 173.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 156.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales173.31156.36 11 OPM %9.809.80 -PBDT8.089.21 -12 PBT2.834.90 -42 NP2.784.92 -43
