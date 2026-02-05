Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 35.89% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 48.67% to Rs 417.54 croreNet profit of Avalon Technologies rose 35.89% to Rs 32.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 48.67% to Rs 417.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 280.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales417.54280.85 49 OPM %11.4912.33 -PBDT52.4440.08 31 PBT44.4932.72 36 NP32.6023.99 36
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST