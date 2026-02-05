Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 35.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.67% to Rs 417.54 crore

Net profit of Avalon Technologies rose 35.89% to Rs 32.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 48.67% to Rs 417.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 280.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

