Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 98.21% to Rs 142.95 crore

Net Loss of Zota Health Care reported to Rs 29.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 98.21% to Rs 142.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.142.9572.12-0.31-8.42-3.70-7.14-25.95-18.48-29.50-18.68

