Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 98.21% to Rs 142.95 croreNet Loss of Zota Health Care reported to Rs 29.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 98.21% to Rs 142.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales142.9572.12 98 OPM %-0.31-8.42 -PBDT-3.70-7.14 48 PBT-25.95-18.48 -40 NP-29.50-18.68 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Transcorp International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST