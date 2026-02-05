Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Transcorp International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 27.56% to Rs 211.36 crore

Net profit of Transcorp International reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.56% to Rs 211.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 291.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales211.36291.79 -28 OPM %0.86-0.37 -PBDT2.70-0.58 LP PBT2.34-1.00 LP NP1.75-1.56 LP

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

