Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit rises 37.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack rose 37.34% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 190.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.190.67160.257.629.1917.0213.2113.959.6210.747.82

