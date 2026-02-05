Sellowrap Industries standalone net profit rises 87.10% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 46.32 croreNet profit of Sellowrap Industries rose 87.10% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 46.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.3239.16 18 OPM %13.629.78 -PBDT5.913.14 88 PBT2.801.83 53 NP2.321.24 87
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST