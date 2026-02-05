Sellowrap Industries standalone net profit rises 87.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 46.32 crore

Net profit of Sellowrap Industries rose 87.10% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 46.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.3239.1613.629.785.913.142.801.832.321.24

