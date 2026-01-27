Avantel consolidated net profit declines 86.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.83% to Rs 51.72 crore

Net profit of Avantel declined 86.35% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.83% to Rs 51.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.51.7270.6824.2545.3511.1831.545.8228.492.7420.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News