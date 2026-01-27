Avantel consolidated net profit declines 86.35% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 26.83% to Rs 51.72 croreNet profit of Avantel declined 86.35% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.83% to Rs 51.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales51.7270.68 -27 OPM %24.2545.35 -PBDT11.1831.54 -65 PBT5.8228.49 -80 NP2.7420.08 -86
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST