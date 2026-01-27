IFB Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.27% to Rs 1412.54 croreNet profit of IFB Industries declined 23.00% to Rs 23.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 1412.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1269.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1412.541269.52 11 OPM %5.256.57 -PBDT76.3179.87 -4 PBT44.9642.11 7 NP23.9431.09 -23
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST