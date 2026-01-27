Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 3.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.81% to Rs 33709.17 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 3.98% to Rs 7010.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6742.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.81% to Rs 33709.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32162.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33709.1732162.2062.2062.969370.649006.769370.649006.767010.656742.29

