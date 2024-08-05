Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 20.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.05% to Rs 1506.27 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 20.50% to Rs 128.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.05% to Rs 1506.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1553.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1506.271553.6610.628.85194.13170.31179.64157.11128.19106.38