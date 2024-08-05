Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 20.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.05% to Rs 1506.27 croreNet profit of Avanti Feeds rose 20.50% to Rs 128.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.05% to Rs 1506.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1553.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1506.271553.66 -3 OPM %10.628.85 -PBDT194.13170.31 14 PBT179.64157.11 14 NP128.19106.38 21
