Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 20.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales decline 3.05% to Rs 1506.27 crore
Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 20.50% to Rs 128.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.05% to Rs 1506.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1553.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1506.271553.66 -3 OPM %10.628.85 -PBDT194.13170.31 14 PBT179.64157.11 14 NP128.19106.38 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 2,100 pts, Nifty holds 24,000; Over 500 shares locked in lower limit

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND 1-0 ROU in table tennis RO16; Manika to play next tie

LIVE: No coaching centre should be allowed to run unless they comply with safety norms, says SC

Bangladesh's army chief to address nation as fresh protests break out

Vision India 2047: Revolutionising the civil service for a new era

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon