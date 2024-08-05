Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 0.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.62% to Rs 696.27 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement declined 0.86% to Rs 36.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.62% to Rs 696.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 825.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.696.27825.1813.7912.0296.4893.9557.9257.2136.7137.03