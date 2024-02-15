AVI Products India standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 51.06% to Rs 1.42 croreNet profit of AVI Products India declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 51.06% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.420.94 51 OPM %3.520 -PBDT0.070.03 133 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content