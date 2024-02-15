AVI Products India standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 51.06% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of AVI Products India declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 51.06% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1.420.943.5200.070.030.010.020.010.02