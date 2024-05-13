Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 172.03 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 14.63% to Rs 57.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 593.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 671.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Yasho Industries rose 14.41% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 172.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 151.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.172.03151.97593.56671.5518.1117.4016.8117.1226.9824.1992.34110.4423.0119.4676.7290.6017.9415.6857.9467.87