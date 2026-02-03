Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit declines 34.53% in the December 2025 quarter

AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit declines 34.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 18602.67 crore

Net profit of AWL Agri Business declined 34.53% to Rs 268.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 410.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 18602.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16838.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales18602.6716838.86 10 OPM %2.974.70 -PBDT500.42654.68 -24 PBT389.26546.24 -29 NP268.82410.57 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

India-US trade deal marks significant reset in economic ties between both countries, says FICCI

India-US trade deal marks significant reset in economic ties between both countries, says FICCI

AWL Agri Business records 35% YoY fall in Q3 PAT; registers EBITDA of Rs 685 crore

AWL Agri Business records 35% YoY fall in Q3 PAT; registers EBITDA of Rs 685 crore

BSE SME Kasturi Metal Composite makes a calm market entry

BSE SME Kasturi Metal Composite makes a calm market entry

RailTel Corp Q3 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 62 cr

RailTel Corp Q3 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance