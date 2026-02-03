AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit declines 34.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 18602.67 crore

Net profit of AWL Agri Business declined 34.53% to Rs 268.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 410.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 18602.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16838.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18602.6716838.862.974.70500.42654.68389.26546.24268.82410.57

