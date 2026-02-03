Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-US trade deal marks significant reset in economic ties between both countries, says FICCI

India-US trade deal marks significant reset in economic ties between both countries, says FICCI

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:18 PM IST
Anant Goenka, President, FICCI has stated that India-US trade deal marks a significant reset in economic ties between both countries. The reduction of reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent following months of negotiation by Commerce and Industry Minister and his team will materially improve the competitiveness of Indian exports in the worlds largest import market. With sectors such as apparel, leather, gems and jewellery and marine products poised to benefit, this agreement has the potential to strengthen business confidence and deepen bilateral economic engagement. If implemented effectively, it can provide a meaningful boost to Indias export growth trajectory, broaden market access, and underscore the strategic importance of sustained cooperation between two of the worlds largest democracies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AWL Agri Business records 35% YoY fall in Q3 PAT; registers EBITDA of Rs 685 crore

AWL Agri Business records 35% YoY fall in Q3 PAT; registers EBITDA of Rs 685 crore

BSE SME Kasturi Metal Composite makes a calm market entry

BSE SME Kasturi Metal Composite makes a calm market entry

RailTel Corp Q3 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 62 cr

RailTel Corp Q3 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance