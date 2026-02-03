Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AWL Agri Business records 35% YoY fall in Q3 PAT; registers EBITDA of Rs 685 crore

AWL Agri Business records 35% YoY fall in Q3 PAT; registers EBITDA of Rs 685 crore

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

AWL Agri Business has posted 35% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 269 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 411 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased by 10% YoY to Rs 18,603 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by an underlying volume growth of 3%. Growth was primarily driven by healthy volume offtake in the Edible Oil segment.

On the segmental front, Edible Oil revenue was Rs 15,025 crore (up 12% YoY), Food & FMCG revenue was Rs 1,648 crore (up 9% YoY) and Industry Essentials revenue was Rs 1,930 crore (up 1% YoY) for the period under review.

 

EBITDA declined by 20% to Rs 685 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 858 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax and exceptional item for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 389 crore, down by 29% from Rs 546 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 26 crore in Q3 FY26 on account of the implementation of the new labour codes.

Shrikant Kanhere, MD & CEO, AWL Agri Business, said: Despite a challenging macro demand environment, AWL Agri Business maintained modest single-digit volume growth in Q3 FY26, led by resilient performance in edible oils and a continued rebound in our Food & FMCG portfolio.

We remain focused on strengthening our integrated value chain and go-to-market capabilities while scaling alternate, digital and quick-commerce channels. We continue to enhance distribution efficiency and reach to support sustainable and profitable growth.

As part of the Wilmar Group, we align with our parents strategic emphasis on resilient core operations and long-term value creation, even when headline results face transient challenges."

AWL Agri Business is one of Indias largest Food & FMCG companies, offering a diverse portfolio of essential kitchen staples, including edible oils, wheat flour, rice, pulses, and sugar.

The scrip rose 0.87% to currently trade at Rs 214.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

