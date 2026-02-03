Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Kasturi Metal Composite makes a calm market entry

BSE SME Kasturi Metal Composite makes a calm market entry

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

Kasturi Metal Composite traded at Rs 64.35 on the BSE, a 0.55% premium to the issue price of Rs 64.

The scrip listed at Rs 64, matching the issue price. The stock touched a high of Rs 64.50 and a low of Rs 60.80, with around 10.08 lakh shares changing hands on the counter.

Kasturi Metal Composite's IPO was subscribed 16.57 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 January 2026 and it closed on 29 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 61 to Rs 64 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 27,52,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 67.90% from 92.35% pre-issue.

 

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for funding the capital expenditure towards construction of building, mechanical and electrical works, interior work and procurement of plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Amravati, Maharashtra and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Kasturi Metal Composite on 23 January 2025, raised Rs 5 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.82 lakh shares at Rs 64 each to 4 anchor investors.

Also Read

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

'Great deal of uncertainty': DEA secretary on India-US trade agreement

Stock Market LIVE, February 3, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 2,500 pts; Nifty tops 25,800; Gold, Silver ETFs zoom up to 10%

PB Fintech share price, q3 results

PB Fintech falls 4% post Q3; analysts flag QIP, healthcare foray risks

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal live scorecard

Australia vs England Live Score U19 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten AUS-ENG eye final spot; toss at 12:30

rice export

India's rice exporters hope to boost shipments to US after tariff cut

Kasturi Metal Composite specialises in the manufacturing of steel fiber products for industrial applications. Its portfolio includes loose hook-end, glued hook-end, and flat crimped steel fibres, along with steel wool fibre. Operating under the Duraflex, Durabond, and Durocrete brands, the company serves the construction, engineering, automotive, and infrastructure sectors. Its subsidiary, Durafloor Concrete Solution LLP, provides specialised flooring solutions. With over 20 years of experience, the company supplies critical materials for tunnel shotcrete, precast concrete, industrial flooring, road construction, and automotive friction linings, consistently delivering quality and value across diverse industries. As of 31 October 2025, the company has employed 98 permanent full-time employees, including managerial personnel.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 32.04 crore and net profit of Rs 2.47 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel Corp Q3 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 62 cr

RailTel Corp Q3 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Dr Batra's Positive Health Clinic

Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Dr Batra's Positive Health Clinic

Dhampur Sugar Mills gains after Q3 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Dhampur Sugar Mills gains after Q3 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance