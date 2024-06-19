Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Axis Bank Ltd soars 1.27%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1207, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.81% in last one year as compared to a 25.13% gain in NIFTY and a 16.77% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
Axis Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1207, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 23545.75. The Sensex is at 77416.39, up 0.15%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 6.1% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50440.9, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.61 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1213.15, up 1.76% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 23.81% in last one year as compared to a 25.13% gain in NIFTY and a 16.77% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 14.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon