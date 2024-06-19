Axis Bank Ltd soars 1.27%, rises for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1207, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.81% in last one year as compared to a 25.13% gain in NIFTY and a 16.77% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1207, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 23545.75. The Sensex is at 77416.39, up 0.15%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 6.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50440.9, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1213.15, up 1.76% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 23.81% in last one year as compared to a 25.13% gain in NIFTY and a 16.77% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News