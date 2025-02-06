Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engg rises on inking deal with Rolls-Royce, London

Azad Engg rises on inking deal with Rolls-Royce, London

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Azad Engineering gained 2.56% to Rs 1,511.25 after it signed pact with Rolls- Royce PLC, London- United Kingdom to produce civil aircraft engine components in India.

Under the agreement, the firm will produce civil aircraft engine components to supply on a long-term basis super critical complex machined parts for a period of life of the engine program.

Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 42.3% to Rs 23.92 crore on a 35% increase in net sales to Rs 120.48 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cummins India gains as Q3 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 514 cr; declares dividend of Rs 18/sh

Cummins India gains as Q3 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 514 cr; declares dividend of Rs 18/sh

Data Patterns (India) slides as Q3 PAT decline 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Data Patterns (India) slides as Q3 PAT decline 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Triveni Engineering and Industries and Rolls-Royce signs MoU

Triveni Engineering and Industries and Rolls-Royce signs MoU

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIs Chatgpt DownGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon