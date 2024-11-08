B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 33.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 35.85 croreNet profit of B & A Packaging India declined 33.56% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 35.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.8535.52 1 OPM %12.0819.12 -PBDT4.696.80 -31 PBT4.226.35 -34 NP2.994.50 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content