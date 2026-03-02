Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Shree Ram Twistex debut in T group

Shares of Shree Ram Twistex debut in T group

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The equity shares of Shree Ram Twistex (Scrip Code: 544716) are listed effective 02 March 2026 and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ''T'' group securities. At 10:07 IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 69.50, a discount of 33.17% compared to offer price of Rs 104.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO lists in MT group

Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO lists in MT group

Indian Rupee: Under pressure amid soaring international oil prices

Indian Rupee: Under pressure amid soaring international oil prices

Benchmarks drop in early trade on Iran conflict with US, Israel; VIX zooms 17.17%

Benchmarks drop in early trade on Iran conflict with US, Israel; VIX zooms 17.17%

Escorts Kubota's February 2026 sales rise 20% YoY to 10,339 units

Escorts Kubota's February 2026 sales rise 20% YoY to 10,339 units

SML Mahindra reports 17% YoY rise in Feb'26 sales

SML Mahindra reports 17% YoY rise in Feb'26 sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict