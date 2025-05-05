Kalyani Steels standalone net profit rises 26.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 544.33 croreNet profit of Kalyani Steels rose 26.75% to Rs 79.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 544.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.25% to Rs 253.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 247.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.14% to Rs 1981.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1959.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales544.33502.83 8 1981.901959.49 1 OPM %21.0017.91 -18.8218.94 - PBDT122.9099.65 23 406.10393.43 3 PBT107.1484.39 27 342.71332.68 3 NP79.2862.55 27 253.03247.46 2
