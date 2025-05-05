Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 4.11 croreNet profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 16.67% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.93% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 17.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.114.31 -5 17.7916.92 5 OPM %9.005.80 -10.747.92 - PBDT0.590.45 31 2.722.03 34 PBT0.540.40 35 2.511.84 36 NP0.600.72 -17 2.142.16 -1
