Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 83.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 83.21% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.67% to Rs 306.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 230.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.306.08230.7018.3211.3760.9633.7056.4331.1146.3725.31

