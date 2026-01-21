Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 83.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 32.67% to Rs 306.08 croreNet profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 83.21% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.67% to Rs 306.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 230.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales306.08230.70 33 OPM %18.3211.37 -PBDT60.9633.70 81 PBT56.4331.11 81 NP46.3725.31 83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST