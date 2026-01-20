Asian Warehousing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 108.70% to Rs 0.48 croreAsian Warehousing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 108.70% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.480.23 109 OPM %52.0834.78 -PBDT0.09-0.10 LP PBT0.03-0.16 LP NP0-0.09 100
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST