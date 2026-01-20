Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Electricals jumps on foray into wires segment

Bajaj Electricals jumps on foray into wires segment

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Bajaj Electricals surged 10.01% to Rs 464.80 after the company announced its entry into the wires business, expanding its product portfolio under the lighting solutions segment.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has decided to introduce wires as a new business line to tap rising demand in the category and diversify operations for long-term, sustainable growth. The products are expected to be launched shortly, with investments to be determined after assessing market potential, scale of operations and other external factors.

The move marks a strategic broadening of Bajaj Electricals offerings. It positions the company in a segment seeing steady growth driven by housing, infrastructure and electrification trends.

 

Bajaj Electricals, a part of Bajaj Group, is a consumer electrical equipment manufacturing company.

The company reported a 23.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.86 crore on 1.1% fall in net sales to Rs 1102.70 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oberoi Realty Ltd Falls 5.18%

Oberoi Realty Ltd Falls 5.18%

HMA Agro Industries Ltd Spikes 2.49%

HMA Agro Industries Ltd Spikes 2.49%

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Bajaj Electricals announces its foray into wires business

Bajaj Electricals announces its foray into wires business

Stock Alert: LTIMindtree, Havells, Tata Capital, Oberoi Realty, CEAT

Stock Alert: LTIMindtree, Havells, Tata Capital, Oberoi Realty, CEAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateIkea Tamil Nadu Online DeliveryGold and Silver Rate Today