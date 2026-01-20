Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: LTIMindtree, Havells, Tata Capital, Oberoi Realty, CEAT

Stock Alert: LTIMindtree, Havells, Tata Capital, Oberoi Realty, CEAT

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 20 January 2026.

Result Today:

AU Small Finance Bank, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient DLM, DCM Shriram, Gujarat Gas, IndiaMART InterMESH, ITC Hotels, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Mastek, Newgen Software Technologies, Persistent Systems, PTC India Financial Services, Rallis India, Shoppers Stop, Supreme Petrochem, SRF, United Spirits, Vardhman Special Steels will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

LTIMindtree has reported 30.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 971 crore on 3.7% increase in revenue to Rs 10,781 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26.

 

Havells India has reported 8.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 301 crore on a 14.3% increase in total revenue to Rs 5,588 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Tata Capital reported 20.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,265 crore on a 12.2% increase in total income to Rs 7,979 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Oberoi Realty reported a 0.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 623 crore despite a 5.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,493 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

CEAT reported a 60.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 156 crore on 26% increase in revenue to Rs 4,157 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Bansal Wire Industries has reported a 3.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.3 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 41.7 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased by 11.29% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,029 crore in Q3 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

