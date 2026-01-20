HMA Agro Industries Ltd Spikes 2.49%

HMA Agro Industries Ltd has lost 5.49% over last one month compared to 4.59% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.03% drop in the SENSEX

HMA Agro Industries Ltd rose 2.49% today to trade at Rs 27.54. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.17% to quote at 19177.7. The index is down 4.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd increased 2.41% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd added 1.54% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 5.62 % over last one year compared to the 7.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HMA Agro Industries Ltd has lost 5.49% over last one month compared to 4.59% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9213 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 40 on 01 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 26.5 on 19 Jan 2026.

