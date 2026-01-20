Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oberoi Realty Ltd Falls 5.18%

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Oberoi Realty Ltd has lost 6.48% over last one month compared to 5.57% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.03% drop in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 5.18% today to trade at Rs 1566.3. The BSE Realty index is down 0.49% to quote at 6487.11. The index is down 5.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd decreased 1.91% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 1.33% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 12.8 % over last one year compared to the 7.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has lost 6.48% over last one month compared to 5.57% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3561 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32459 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2023.7 on 21 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1440.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

