REC Ltd spurts 1.99%, gains for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 595.95, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 149.46% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.56% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index. REC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 595.95, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. REC Ltd has dropped around 3.69% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22922.7, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 594.55, up 1.74% on the day. REC Ltd is up 149.46% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.56% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 10.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

