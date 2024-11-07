Bajaj Global standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Bajaj Global rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.09 11 OPM %50.0033.33 -PBDT0.080.04 100 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.060.03 100
