Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.74% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of Hind Commerce rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 76.74% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.760.43 77 OPM %-1.32-13.95 -PBDT0.150.16 -6 PBT0.150.16 -6 NP0.190.15 27
