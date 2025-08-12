Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 10.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.39% to Rs 234.67 croreNet profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 10.14% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.39% to Rs 234.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 240.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales234.67240.42 -2 OPM %9.738.63 -PBDT27.6824.48 13 PBT19.9617.87 12 NP14.3413.02 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content