Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales rise 34.49% to Rs 7.72 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads rose 16.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.49% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.725.74 34 OPM %13.9914.29 -PBDT1.211.11 9 PBT0.780.60 30 NP0.580.50 16

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

