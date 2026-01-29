Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.49% to Rs 7.72 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads rose 16.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.49% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.725.7413.9914.291.211.110.780.600.580.50

