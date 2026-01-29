Gillette India standalone net profit rises 36.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.24% to Rs 790.00 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 36.91% to Rs 172.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 790.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 685.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.790.00685.5531.3626.65251.63187.65232.14167.14172.46125.97

