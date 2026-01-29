Gillette India standalone net profit rises 36.91% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 15.24% to Rs 790.00 croreNet profit of Gillette India rose 36.91% to Rs 172.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 790.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 685.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales790.00685.55 15 OPM %31.3626.65 -PBDT251.63187.65 34 PBT232.14167.14 39 NP172.46125.97 37
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST