Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit rises 38.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 339.95 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex rose 38.07% to Rs 14.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 339.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 338.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.339.95338.8911.129.9332.0925.6418.6713.5214.0010.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News