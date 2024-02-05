Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 12.71% to Rs 565.44 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) declined 30.45% to Rs 68.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 98.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 565.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 501.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.565.44501.6915.7527.9297.17138.7780.51125.8168.3298.23