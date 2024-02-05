Sensex (    %)
                        
Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 12.71% to Rs 565.44 crore
Net profit of Banco Products (India) declined 30.45% to Rs 68.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 98.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 565.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 501.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales565.44501.69 13 OPM %15.7527.92 -PBDT97.17138.77 -30 PBT80.51125.81 -36 NP68.3298.23 -30
