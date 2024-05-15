Bank of Baroda rises for third consecutive session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 263.75, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.42% in last one year as compared to a 21.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.48% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 263.75, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 22192.6. The Sensex is at 72973.89, down 0.18%. Bank of Baroda has risen around 3.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has risen around 0.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47859.45, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 209.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 265.25, up 1.24% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

