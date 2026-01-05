Monday, January 05, 2026 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hi-Tech Pipes commences commercial production of greenfield unit at Kathua, J&K

Hi-Tech Pipes commences commercial production of greenfield unit at Kathua, J&K

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Hi-Tech Pipes announced the commencement of commercial production at its greenfield manufacturing facility at Kathua, J&K.

The Kathua facility has an installed capacity of 80,000 tonnes per annum (MTPA) and is designed to manufacture ERW steel pipes as well as coated and other value-added steel products. The plant has been developed with modern manufacturing infrastructure, enhanced automation, and robust quality-control systems, enabling the Company to meet stringent customer specifications and evolving industry standards. With the commissioning of the Kathua facility, Hi-Tech Pipes is now very close to achieving 1 million tonnes of installed manufacturing capacity, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing steel tube and pipe manufacturers in the country.

 

The commissioning of this Greenfield plant aligns closely with the Company's strategic focus on increasing the share of value-added products (VAPs) in its overall sales mix. With greater emphasis on coated and specialized steel offerings, Hi-Tech Pipes expects to benefit from an improved product mix, enhanced realizations, and better EBITDA per tonne over the medium to long term. The newly commissioned capacity is expected to begin contributing meaningfully from mid of Q4FY26 onwards, supporting both volume growth and profitability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

