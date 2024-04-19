Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 136.35, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.05% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 76.23% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 136.35, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22027.95. The Sensex is at 72674.25, up 0.26%.Bank of India has added around 3.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6953.35, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

