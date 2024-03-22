Sensex (    %)
                             
Bank of India rises as board to mull fund raising

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Bank of India added 1.60% to Rs 136.70 after the public lender informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 to consider proposal of fund raising by way of long-term (infra) bonds.
Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 73.38% stake in the bank as on 31 December 2023.
The state-run banks net profit jumped 62.42% to Rs 1,869.51 crore on 15.9% rise in total income to Rs 16,411.10 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

