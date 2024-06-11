Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 0.57%, gains for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5060.05, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.16% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 54.03% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5060.05, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 2.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19774.7, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62631 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5081, up 0.7% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 33.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

