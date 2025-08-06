Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 157.14% to Rs 0.90 croreNet loss of Rajputana Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 157.14% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.900.35 157 OPM %-10.0031.43 -PBDT-0.020.19 PL PBT-0.020.19 PL NP-0.020.14 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content