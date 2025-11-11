Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit rises 41.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 344.71 croreNet profit of Banswara Syntex rose 41.04% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 344.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 342.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales344.71342.61 1 OPM %8.737.45 -PBDT23.1519.19 21 PBT9.607.18 34 NP7.085.02 41
