Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 76.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 19.80 croreNet profit of Tamboli Industries rose 76.76% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 19.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.39% to Rs 7.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.19% to Rs 68.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.8016.93 17 68.9175.06 -8 OPM %20.9617.72 -21.0318.67 - PBDT4.492.98 51 15.2914.99 2 PBT3.281.93 70 10.5310.63 -1 NP2.511.42 77 7.717.53 2
